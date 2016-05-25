NEW ORLEANS, La. — Beryl is no longer a tropical cyclone. The remnants of the small storm are drifting into the Caribbean Sea on Sunday night and could soak some Caribbean islands. We will track its remnants later this week to see if it could perhaps reorganize in the Atlantic Ocean outside the Bahamas. Right now, the National Hurricane Center gives it a 30% chance of reforming northeast of the Bahamas. Even if it is able to re-strengthen some, models have it staying well away from the Gulf Coast. We will keep you updated, but this is not a threat to our area.

Tropical Storm Chris is off the coast of North Carolina. It is forecast to strengthen to become a hurricane as early as Monday. It will then accelerate to the northeast midweek. No big impacts are expected for the United States aside from rip currents and high surf off the Carolina coast.

Neither of these is a threat to Louisiana.

