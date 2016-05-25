NEW ORLEANS, La. — Tropical Storm Chris is still off the North Carolina Coast. Right now, it is barely moving, but it's expected to move out into the Atlantic over the next few days. Chris is forecast to become our second hurricane of the season later today as it sits over the Gulf Stream. It will get a little stronger and be a high-end Cat. 1 storm the next few days as it moves into the North Atlantic Ocean.

Remnants of Beryl is moving through Puerto Rico and Hispaniola with heavy rainfall. It could redevelop near the Bahamas later this week. It is not going to track into the Gulf.

Elsewhere... the rest of the tropics are quiet.

