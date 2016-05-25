NEW ORLEANS, La. — Chris remains a Category 2 hurricane well off the North Carolina Coast today. It has a well-defined eye and could get a little stronger before it begins its weakening process on Thursday. It is forecast to move to the NE quickly away from the U.S. into much cooler water in the North Atlantic.

Remnants of Beryl continues to move through Hispaniola with heavy rainfall. Forecast models show that it could redevelop near the Bahamas later this week, and then stay out in the open Atlantic. It is not going to track into the Gulf. A Hurricane Hunter is scheduled to investigate it, if needed, later today.

Elsewhere... the rest of the tropics are quiet.

