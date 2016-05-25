NEW ORLEANS, La. — Tropical Storm Florence has is off the coast of Africa and is forecast to remain in the Atlantic Ocean. Another wave coming off of the African coast is also likely to develop.

Let's begin with what's happening now. A tropical wave over the southern Bahamas is headed toward the Gulf of Mexico. At the moment, convection is attempting to get organized, but is being impeded by an upper trough (wind shear) to it's NW. This upper trough was also apparent yesterday and could possibly remain near the system, preventing any real strengthening.

Almost all models are pointing to a path toward SE LA or S LA by late Tuesday/Wednesday. At the moment, the greatest risk to us looks to be heavy rainfall. With the soil here already saturated, an additional 3-5"+ could lead to Flash Flooding, something the Weather Service will address in the next 24 to 36 hours. Depending on the organization of the system and the precise landfall, some areas may see little rain with forecasts calling for most of the tropical rainfall to remain on the eastern side.

If the system does strengthen to a depression or storm prior to landfall, strong winds and coastal flooding would also become more of a concern. This could be a storm that intensifies just off our coast.

NONE of the models are indicating a hurricane developing. The good news is they have constantly shown a fast moving system. This means we'll be done with whatever it is by about Thursday.

We're 8 days away from the climatological peak of hurricane season, so more activity in the Atlantic is expected.

_____________________________________________________

Download the WWLTV app

The best way to keep up with all of the developments in the tropics is to have the WWL-TV news app.

With the app, you can constantly see all of the computer models, storm tracks and the latest written and video forecasts.

We will also keep track of any business or street closures and road conditions.

You can also watch all of our newscasts - and - if the need arises, we will live stream the news 'round the clock.

We will also keep you abreast of breaking news by sending out pertinent news alerts directly to your phone.

To get the app on your phone, click on one of the icons below. (Can't see the images? Click here.)

© 2018 WWL