NEW ORLEANS, La. — Tropical Storm Florence has developed off the coast of Africa and is forecast to remain in the Atlantic Ocean.

The main thing we are tracking nearby is a tropical wave currently near Haiti. Right now it is in a hostile environment for development, and no strengthening is expected in the next couple of days as it moves over Florida. When it emerges in the northern Gulf of Mexico by Labor Day or Tuesday, it may have a little better chance for development.

Models have the wave reaching the central Gulf coast Tuesday or Wednesday. Regardless of development, this set-up could lead to some heavy rain in our area, possibly up to 2-4 inches on Tuesday and Wednesday (in addition to the unrelated rain we're getting this weekend).

If the wave were to develop, it might briefly become a tropical depression or perhaps Tropical Storm Gordon... but right now the chance for development next week is about 40%, so it may not happen.

The good news is the system will be moving quickly, so there will be little time for strengthening. The bad news is regardless of development, it will keep the wet pattern around through midweek.

It looks like the system will move west of us by Thursday, allowing us to finally dry out by the end of next week.

