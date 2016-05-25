NEW ORLEANS, La. — The remnants of Beryl continue to move to the north off the Eastern U.S. It is still unorganized, but there is still a low chance for some redevelopment by this weekend in the Atlantic Ocean. Itis not a threat to the U.S.

Elsewhere... the rest of the tropics are quiet.

_____________________________________________________

