NEW ORLEANS, La. — Tropical Storm Ernesto is in the northern Atlantic Ocean. It will start to weaken Friday.

Invest 99 is in the Atlantic east of the Caribbean Sea. There is some potential for development in the next couple of days, but conditions in the Caribbean Sea are not favorable for development. If any were to happen, it would be in the next couple of days.

No other tropical development is expected in the next five days.

