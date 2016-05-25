NEW ORLEANS, La. — TROPICAL STORM WATCH for southeast Louisiana and coastal Mississippi through Wednesday.

A tropical wave near the Bahamas is now Potential Tropical Cyclone 7 as of Sunday afternoon. This name means it is a disturbed area of weather that will likely soon become a tropical depression or tropical storm and could affect land areas within the next couple of days.

The forecast path takes the wave into the Gulf on Monday afternoon, where it may quickly become Tropical Storm Gordon. Then it could strengthen some Monday night and Tuesday as it moves across the northern Gulf toward southeast Louisiana.

It is forecast to make landfall as a tropical storm late Tuesday night somewhere around southern Plaquemines, Jefferson or Lafourche parishes. Then it should continue to the northwest and quickly weaken by Thursday when it may be centered near Shreveport.

Local impacts for Tuesday night and Wednesday will be:

1. heavy rain - this looks like the biggest threat right now, since the soil is already saturated and runoff/flash flooding could be an issue. Rain amounts of 3-5+ inches are expected Tuesday and Wednesday;

2. higher than normal tides, causing some coastal flooding;

3. possible tropical storm force winds, mainly Tuesday night and early Wednesday.

The system should move away from us on Thursday, leaving us with a drier forecast but still some scattered rain on Thursday and Friday.

We'll have many updates coming up on WWL-TV, wwltv.com and social media.

Farther away from us, Tropical Storm Florence is off the coast of Africa and is forecast to remain in the Atlantic Ocean. Another tropical wave coming off of the African coast has a low chance of development in the next few days as it heads out over the Atlantic Ocean.

