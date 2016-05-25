The 2018 hurricane season began on Friday and lasts until November 30. Experts are calling for a slightly above average season with NOAA saying 10-16 named storms and Colorado State forecasting 14. We've already had one with Alberto, and that is included in their forecasts.

We do not have a La Nina or El Nino in the Pacific, so that means we are in a neutral phase. This leads to more normal activity expected. However, forecast models are showing we could transition into a weak El Nino by the end of the summer. If this happens, we could see an active start to the season and a quieter finish.

Also, cooler Atlantic waters, higher sea surface pressures and dry air in mid levels all may help for a more normal season. The Gulf and Caribbean water temperatures are above average now, and that could lead to some development there early in the season.

Remember, it only takes one to make it a bad year.

No tropical activity is expected in the next five days.

