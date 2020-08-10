Trump approves pre-landfall disaster declaration for Louisiana

Gov. John Bel Edwards, who announced that he had made the declaration and sent it to Washington earlier in the day, thanked the president Wednesday night.

NEW ORLEANS — President Donald Trump on Wednesday approved an emergency declaration for the state of Louisiana ahead of Hurricane Delta, which is expected to strike the coast as early as Friday morning.

The White House sent the announcement in an email, hours after the president was briefed on the storm, which is expected to be a hurricane at landfall.

Gov. John Bel Edwards, who announced that he had made the pre-landfall declaration and sent it to Washington earlier in the day, thanked the president for approving the latest declaration.

“I appreciate President Trump’s quick action on approving my request for a federal emergency declaration for Hurricane Delta, which will impact Louisiana’s coastline beginning on Friday,” Edwards said. “We have been working with our federal and local partners to prepare for and quickly respond to this hurricane, even as we continue to recover from Hurricane Laura and manage the COVID-19 public health emergency. All who live in South Louisiana should be preparing for Hurricane Delta and plan to be in place by Thursday evening as we prepare to weather yet another strong hurricane.”

The declaration will cover all 64 of Louisiana's parishes to varying degrees, and authorizes the Federal Emergency Management Agency -- more commonly referred to as FEMA -- to coordinate disaster relief efforts with local governments.

More Stories:

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.