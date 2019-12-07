NEW ORLEANS — Residents who live in two areas unprotected by the levee system should make preparations as crews plan to close floodgates Friday afternoon.

The Flood Protection Authority will close floodgates on Highway 90 in New Orleans East and Highway 46 in St. Bernard Parish starting at 6 p.m. Friday.

The agency said that emergency bypass ramps will remain open.

Tropical Storm Barry continued to strengthen Friday as it makes its way to the Louisiana coast near Morgan City. Authorities rushed to close floodgates and raise the barriers around the New Orleans metropolitan area of 1.3 million people.

As of 3 p.m. Friday, 83 Mississippi River gates, 154 other floodgates and 81 valve gates have been closed.

