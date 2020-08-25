USPS suspends retail, delivery services ahead of Hurricane Laura

According to the postal service, effective immediately, services will be suspended at the following post offices until further notice.

NEW ORLEANS — The U.S. Postal Service is suspending retail and delivery services for some parts of southern Louisiana due to mandatory evacuation orders ahead of Hurricane Laura.

“We apologize for any inconvenience customers may experience, but the safety of both customers and employees comes first,” a statement from the USPS said.

Lafitte Post Office. 2630 Jean Lafitte Blvd., Lafitte, LA, 70067

Grand Isle Post Office 3393 Highway 1, Grand Isle, LA, 70358

Braithwaite Post Office, 2729 English Turn Rd, Braithwaite, LA, 70040

Buras Post Office, 37823 Highway 23, Buras, LA, 70041

Port Sulphur Post Office, 26852 Highway 23 Ste. A, Port Sulphur, LA, 70083

Montegut Post Office, 1225 Highway 55, Montegut, LA, 70377

Barataria Post Office, 4164 Privateer Blvd, Barataria, LA, 70036

Hundreds of thousands of people have been ordered to evacuate the Texas and Louisiana coasts ahead of Hurricane Laura.

Forecasters expect Laura to grow to a major Category 3 hurricane over the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico before hitting the U.S. coastline late Wednesday or early Thursday.

The National Hurricane Center is warning of potentially “devastating” damage. They're predicting up to 11 feet of seawater and say the storm surge could inundate the coastline from High Island in Texas to Morgan City, Louisiana.

Laura already killed two dozen people in Haiti and the Dominican Republic.

