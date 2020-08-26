Volunteers ready to help as Hurricane Laura takes aim at Louisiana, Texas

Whether it’s food, shelter or a home that needs rebuilding, these groups are ready to lend a helping hand.

NEW ORLEANS — Several different non-profit organizations from around New Orleans are gearing up to help in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura.

"We have a team of about 20 people who will converge here and deploy to whatever community that is at need after Hurricane Laura,” said Elizabeth Eglé, the Chief Development Officer for St. Bernard Project, speaking to us from inside the Mid-City warehouse, where there is everything you need to rebuild a home, something the group has been doing since just after Hurricane Katrina.

"We can help a community by mucking, gutting, mold remediation and if needed we'll stick around for years rebuilding homes," Eglé said .

The American Red Cross is also getting ready. Katy Sandusky says they've been positioning supplies across the state to help with shelter in anticipation of whatever may happen. This is nothing new.

The difference maker here is Covid-19, said Sandusky.

"Our shelter kits now include PPE, there's disinfectant, we are doing social distancing,” Sandusky said. “Even right now as we are staging all of these supplies our volunteers are wearing face covers, they are social distancing."

At the Salvation Army--- two teams are on standby to be deployed from New Orleans to the Lake Charles area to help offer a warm meal to evacuees and first responders.

"We are going to focus on the west side of Louisiana so when we go over there we can immediately step in and start feeding and servicing them," said Major Chris Thornhill with the Salvation Army.

