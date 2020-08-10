National Guard works to protect vulnerable levee system at Grand Isle

“It just seems like it’s one storm after another this season,” said Jefferson Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng. “Every storm we have to come out here.”

GRAND ISLE, La. — As the sun sets over Grand Isle Wednesday, work continues on the Ievee separating the Gulf water from the island itself.

National guardsmen are working to strengthen a vulnerable section of the levee, damaged by repeated storms.

“This is our first line of defense right here, but it takes a beating,” said Lee Sheng.

Facing wind and rain effects yet again from a hurricane this season, Lee Sheng says a big concern is the loss of land on the island.

“We lose this land very quickly and if we didn’t fortify this area, we would have much more land loss right here,” said Lee Sheng.

It’s an all too routine concern for Mayor David Camardelle.

“This is like putting a band aid on it,” said Camardelle.

Camardelle says rocks, like those along other parts of the shoreline, need to be brought in to help stop erosion.

“If they put rocks here, I don’t have to be putting bags over here. It’s just common sense. You don’t fight mother nature, you work with mother nature,” said Camardelle.

As sandbagging continues, Camardelle hopes a five-foot levee being built on the backside of the island will protect against future storm surge from the bay. Back on the beach, the threat is the same.

“It’s always about trying to preserve our land and really protect the people and the resident of Grand Isle,” said Lee Sheng.

