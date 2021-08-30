WASHINGTON PARISH | Latest on power, water, roads & more

There is an emergency order for residents to stay indoors until roadways are passable.

WASHINGTON PARISH, La. — Here's the latest information on power, curfew, water and more for Washington Parish. Save this link and check back for updates if you live in Washington Parish.

Residents of Washington Parish are being asked to stay indoors until pathways are cleared. Do not go sightseeing.

No one is permitted to be on the streets unless, for a medical emergency, or they are first responders. An emergency order from the Washington Parish President says no one is required to report to work from 5 p.m. August 29 till 7 a.m. August 30.

The area will be facing threats of rising rivers, and potential for dangerous heat conditions said the Washington Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, due to poor air conditioning in the area.

POWER

There are 522 outages reported in the area.

Crews are working to restore power.

People are asked to practice extreme caution using generators, due to the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning.

SCHOOLS

Washington Parish Schools are closed Monday and Tuesday, there is no information about further closures.

EMERGENCY NUMBERS

9-1-1 is experiencing technical difficulties

If you find yourself in an emergency, please go to your nearest fire station or approach your nearest officer

Washington Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness can be reached at 985-247-4295 then hit 1.

ROADS

These roads are not passable,

River Road- huge tree with power lines in it

Bennie Morris- power lines across the road

Norman Painter Road- trees and power lines across

Lonnie Duncan Road- power lines

Mt. Pisgah south- water over the road

Sunny Hill Road- trees on power lines and one pole leaning

Shelby Booty Road- water over the road

BF Robert Road- tree across with power lines in it