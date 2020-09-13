Watch Live: Southeast Louisiana parishes brace for Tropical Storm Sally

A full schedule of news conferences have been scheduled as residents take the last full day to prepare before the storm’s impacts start being felt.

NEW ORLEANS — Officials in several parishes continue to order evacuations along coastal Louisiana ahead of the anticipated arrival of Tropical Storm Sally, with forecasters warning it could grow into a hurricane before landfall.

With Sally expected to bring high winds and life-threatening storm surge to the Gulf Coast, mandatory evacuations were ordered Sunday morning in parts of Jefferson, Lafourche Orleans and Plaquemines parishes for areas not protected by levee systems.

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards has declared a state of emergency ahead of the storm,

A full schedule of news conferences have been scheduled as residents take the last full day to prepare before the storm’s impacts start being felt. The following news conferences will be broadcast here on WWLTV.com and on the WWL-TV Facebook Page.

1 PM: Orleans Parish

1 PM: Jefferson Parish

1:30 PM: St. Tammany Parish

2 PM: Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards

2 PM: St. Charles Parish

3 PM: Plaquemines Parish

