Waveland braces for Tropical Storm Zeta

The mayor of Waveland says this storm is something they can handle.

WAVELAND, Miss — Ahead of Zeta, beaches along the Mississippi Gulf Coast were empty Tuesday with the exception of a few people like Karla Cole and Steven Orr. They’ll spend their vacation riding out the storm.

"Yeah, we are on vacation. My birthday was Monday so this is part of my birthday gift,” Karla Cole, who came down from Ohio, said. “I have a friend who lives down here and she says half the time it's not that bad."

Long-time residents like Ricky Bissonnette are hoping Zeta comes and goes without a punch. The area is expected to see 5-to-8 foot storm surge, meaning people close to the coast need to prepare.

"Put everything up and get ready in case we got to evacuate, get everything packed and hope for the best,” Bissonnette said. “We don't like to get a direct hit."

Waveland Mayor Mike Smith says all of Beach Boulevard will go underwater. They’ve got the storm shutters up on City Hall and emergency vehicles gassed up. It’s no walk in the park, but it’s something they can handle.

"You know, being here during Katrina, going through that whole experience kind of puts storms like this on the side. Unfortunately, you don't take them as seriously, but everyone should. Especially if you live along low lying areas,” Smith said.

Back at the beach, Bissonnette will be watching the weather. He’s concerned about the rising water, but says it won’t make it to his house – one mile away from the coast.

"That's my biggest concern is the storm surge lately,” he said. “These storms haven't had that high of surge. It's got to get to about 28 feet to get my house."

As Zeta gets closer, a hurricane and storm surge warning are both in effect in Waveland.

