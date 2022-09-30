Ways to Help Florida’s Hurricane Ian Victims Right Now

This early in the rebuilding process, the best way to help is to donate money.

NEW ORLEANS — The Florida communities picking up after Hurricane Ian will have a long way to go to get back to normal. This early in the rebuilding process, the best way to help is to donate money. It doesn’t need to be shipped or sorted, and organizations can use it to purchase what they need at that moment.

We’ve done the digging for you to find reputable organizations to support. While you’re here, we want to warn you to be wary of charity scams. Be on the lookout for phony emails or phone calls. If you’re going to donate, it’s safer to use a credit card than cash, check, or money order. Before you enter your credit card information, double-check that the website you’re on is legitimate and connected to your charity of choice.

Volunteer Florida is placing emergency volunteers with organizations across the impact zone. There is a particular call for those who can provide mental health services. You can find volunteer opportunities, and filter them by location, here.

World Central Kitchen is on the ground in Florida right now serving hot meals. The organization served 25,000 people per day here in Southeast Louisiana after Hurricane Ida. You can donate to their emergency meal efforts here.

Feeding Tampa Bay has volunteers in multiple counties across Southwest Florida. The organization is looking for volunteers and more funding. You can donate and sign up for volunteer shifts here.

All Faiths Food Bank has been distributing cases and cases of water and groceries to distribution points and shelters. You can donate to their efforts online.

The Harry Chapin Food Bank of Southwest Florida is taking donations and volunteers as well. The organization has set up distribution sites for food and water throughout the region while also keeping its food bank open. You can register to volunteer or donate online.

Metropolitan Ministries, which is based in Tampa, has a need for volunteers. The organization is cooking up hot meals alongside World Central Kitchen at their headquarters. You can register to volunteer online or make a donation.

The Greater Fort Lauderdale Diaper Bank is meeting the needs of babies and parents across Southwest Florida. You can donate money or buy from their Amazon Wishlist. The organization is also keeping a running list of items needed on Facebook.

The ASPCA is on the ground evacuating animals and rescuing those stuck in the floodwaters. It is currently conducting an emergency fundraiser. You can donate online.