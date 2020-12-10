x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

New Orleans's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | New Orleans, Louisiana | WWLTV.com

Hurricane

'We can’t lose our momentum:' Louisiana vows to rebuild

Delta made landfall Friday before moving over Lake Charles, still reeling from Hurricane Laura.

LAKE CHARLES, La. — LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Utility crews in Louisiana are scrambling to restore power and residents in the besieged southwest part of the state are vowing to rebuild in the wake of Hurricane Delta. 

Louisiana officials on Sunday attributed the deaths of an 86-year-old man and a 70-year-old woman to the hurricane. 

Gov. John Bel Edwards said the St. Martin Parish man died in a fire linked to a generator. 

State officials said the Iberia Parish woman died in a fire caused by a natural gas leak. 

The remnants of Delta were blamed for a drowning in Florida. 

Delta made landfall Friday before moving over Lake Charles, still reeling from Hurricane Laura. 

RELATED: 'Grateful it wasn’t worse' | SW La. residents return home to recover & rebuild

RELATED: Photos: damage from Hurricane Delta
‎New Orleans News from WWL
‎Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather in the New Orleans area on the all-new free WWL TV app. Our app features the latest breaking news that impacts you and your family, interactive weather and radar, and live video from our newscasts and local events. LOCAL & BREAKING NEWS * Receive r...
App Store |Sep 14, 2020