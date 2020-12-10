'We can’t lose our momentum:' Louisiana vows to rebuild

LAKE CHARLES, La. — LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Utility crews in Louisiana are scrambling to restore power and residents in the besieged southwest part of the state are vowing to rebuild in the wake of Hurricane Delta.
Louisiana officials on Sunday attributed the deaths of an 86-year-old man and a 70-year-old woman to the hurricane.
Gov. John Bel Edwards said the St. Martin Parish man died in a fire linked to a generator.
State officials said the Iberia Parish woman died in a fire caused by a natural gas leak.
The remnants of Delta were blamed for a drowning in Florida.
Delta made landfall Friday before moving over Lake Charles, still reeling from Hurricane Laura.
