NEW ORLEANS - Hurricane Michael strengthened to an extremely dangerous Category 4 hurricane hours before it is forecast to make landfall in the Florida Panhandle. With a landfall well to the east, impacts in Louisiana should be low.

Here is what we can expect:

How will Hurricane Michael impact Louisiana and Mississippi?

We will only see minimal impacts from Hurricane Michael on Louisiana. Coastal Flooding of 1-3 feet will be the biggest threat for us.

Strong winds will cause coastal flooding between 1-3 feet above normal high tides along eastern-facing shorelines. Coastal flood advisories are in effect on the Louisiana/Mississippi coasts until 7 a.m. Thursday. Windy conditions with north to northwest winds of 15-30 mph through Wednesday night. Wind advisories are in effect for parts of Plaquemines and St. Bernard parishes until 7 p.m. Wednesday. Up to 1 inch of rain, mainly along the coastal areas. Southeast Louisiana will be on the dry side of the hurricane, so we will only see a few rain bands Wednesday.

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for from the mouth of the Pearl River to the Mississippi/Alabama border.

A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area.

