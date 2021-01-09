What parishes qualify for the Blue Roof program

The service is free for those that qualify, but once the tarp is placed then your house will be classified as habitable.

NEW ORLEANS — Governor John Bel Edwards announced Wednesday that the Blue Roof program has begun in Louisiana.

FEMA appointed the Army Corps of Engineers to be in charge of the program. The tarps are being used to get as many homes back in living condition as possible.

Parishes eligible for the program include:

Ascension

Jefferson

Lafourche

Livingston

Orleans

Plaquemines

St. Bernard

St. Charles

St. John the Baptist

St. Tammany

Tangipahoa

Terrebonne

The service is free for those that qualify, but once the tarp is placed then your house will be classified as habitable.

"If your roof is gone but so is the rest of your house then you will not qualify. When they're up the roof on, you need to have a habitable house," Edwards said.

To sign up for the program resident can go to blueroof.us or call 888-roof-blu (1-888-766-3258) to apply and ask questions.