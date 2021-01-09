What parishes qualify for the Blue Roof program

NEW ORLEANS — Governor John Bel Edwards announced Wednesday that the Blue Roof program has begun in Louisiana.
FEMA appointed the Army Corps of Engineers to be in charge of the program. The tarps are being used to get as many homes back in living condition as possible.
Parishes eligible for the program include:
- Ascension
- Jefferson
- Lafourche
- Livingston
- Orleans
- Plaquemines
- St. Bernard
- St. Charles
- St. John the Baptist
- St. Tammany
- Tangipahoa
- Terrebonne
The service is free for those that qualify, but once the tarp is placed then your house will be classified as habitable.
"If your roof is gone but so is the rest of your house then you will not qualify. When they're up the roof on, you need to have a habitable house," Edwards said.
To sign up for the program resident can go to blueroof.us or call 888-roof-blu (1-888-766-3258) to apply and ask questions.
"After Hurricane Laura, Corps of Engineers ran this program and put up 13-14,000 new roofs," Edwards said. "A few weeks later when (hurricane) Delta came in it was very apparent what homes had their roofs done but the Blue Roof program because those tarps remained in place ad those that had done it themselves. I encourage homeowners to take advantage of this program. we have seen the difference it can make and we still have a lot of hurricane season to go."