What to expect from Sally parish-by-parish

Here are the expected wind, rain and surge impacts broken down by parish or county.

NEW ORLEANS — Based on the current forecast for Sally, here’s what to expect broken down by parish. The most significant impacts will come Monday night through Tuesday night.

(A few things to note about the timing of the impacts – timing for these winds are from late Monday through early Wednesday morning. Rain totals are for Sunday night through Thursday night. Storm surge impacts are from late Monday through Wednesday. Water levels could stay high Thursday but should gradually drop through the day.)

These impacts will be highly dependent on where exactly the center of the storm tracks and could still change.

New Orleans metro - Orleans, upper Jefferson

• Wind: 40-65 mph, gusts to 80+ mph - Power outages expected

• Storm Surge: 4-6 feet for Lake Pontchartrain and Lake Maurepas

• Rainfall: 4-10"+

Plaquemines and St. Bernard

• Wind: 40-70 mph, gusts to 90+ mph - Power outages expected

• Storm Surge: 7-11 feet

• Rainfall: 6-12"+

Lafourche, lower Jefferson

• Wind: 40-70 mph, gusts to 90+ mph - Power outages expected

• Storm Surge: 4-7 feet

• Rainfall: 6-12"+

Terrebonne

• Wind: 40-60 mph, gusts to 80+ mph - Power outages expected

• Storm Surge: 1-3 feet

• Rainfall: 3-8"

St. Charles, St. James, St. John, Assumption

• Wind: 40-60 mph, gusts to 70+ mph - Power outages expected

• Storm Surge: 4-6 feet for Lake Pontchartrain and Lake Maurepas

• Rainfall: 3-8"

St. Tammany

• Wind: 40-55 mph, gusts to 60+ mph - Power outages possible

• Storm Surge 4-6 feet for Lake Pontchartrain

• Rainfall: 6-12"+

Hancock and Pearl River counties, MS

• Wind: 20-40 mph, gusts to 60+ mph - Power outages possible

• Storm Surge: 7-11 feet

• Rainfall: 6-12"+

Washington and Tangipahoa

• Wind: 30-45 mph, gusts to 50 mph - Power outages possible

• Storm Surge: 4-6 feet for Lake Pontchartrain and Lake Maurepas

• Rainfall: 6-12"+

