NEW ORLEANS — Tropical Storm Barry formed off the Louisiana coast Thursday and is expected to strengthen before making landfall late Friday.

The storm is expected to intensify to become a Category 1 hurricane before making landfall late Friday, bringing heavy rains to Southeast Louisiana.

Tropical Storm Watches have been extended inland to include the City of New Orleans. This means that tropical storm conditions are possible within the next 48 hours. Tropical Storm Warnings are now in effect from the mouth of the Pearl River to Morgan City, Louisiana.

Impacts to New Orleans and Southeast Louisiana

Here's what you can expect from Tropical Storm Barry in the New Orleans metro area:

10 to 15 inches of rain - as high as 20 inches in some areas, between now and when the storm passes

Tidal surge of 3-6 feet on the coastline, including in the Mississippi River, where the river levels could reach 20 feet

More tropical downpours are expected to head our way over the next few days and they could cause street flooding

Highest chance for more rain will be Friday, Saturday and Sunday when the system is closer to the New Orleans area.

Winds of 20-50 miles per hour, up to 60 on the coastline

Possible tornadoes

