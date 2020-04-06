Tropical Storm Cristobal: What you need to know

Here is the page to keep coming back to in order to get the latest on Tropical Storm Cristobal as it makes its way toward Louisiana.

NEW ORLEANS — As Louisiana moved Friday into its second phase of reopening amid the coronavirus pandemic, residents now have Cristobal to worry about.

The National Hurricane Center has issued tropical storm warnings for offshore waters from Louisiana to Florida. Weather experts say tropical-storm-force winds also will be possible from Saturday through Monday morning. In addition, a flood watch is in effect for all of southeast Louisiana and coastal Mississippi through Tuesday morning.

Gov. John Bel Edwards declared a state of emergency Thursday as Cristobal appeared poised to come toward Louisiana.

Here's everything you need to know about Tropical Storm Cristobal in southeast Louisiana:

Quick Links:

Evacuations

Sandbags

St. James Parish

(Bring your own shovel)

East Bank: Grand Point Fire Station - 32122 Highway 642

Grand Point Fire Station - 32122 Highway 642 West Bank : Vacherie Elementary - 13440 Highway 644

: Vacherie Elementary - 13440 Highway 644 Town of Gramercy : Gramercy Water Plant - 407 Highway 44

: Gramercy Water Plant - 407 Highway 44 Town of Lutcher: Lutcher Maintenance Barn - 1132 Lutcher Avenue

St. Tammany Parish:

All locations will have sand and bags provided. Residents are asked to bring their own shovels in case all shovels provided are in use. In addition, residents are asked to limit the number of sandbags to 15 per vehicle. The locations will be open from dawn to dusk.

St. Tammany Parish Government- Building - 21410 Koop Dr., Mandeville

21410 Koop Dr., Mandeville St. Tammany Parish Public Works- Airport Road Barn - 34783 Grantham College Rd. Slidell, LA

34783 Grantham College Rd. Slidell, LA The Old Levee District Site - 61134 Military Road (Hwy 1090) Slidell, La.

61134 Military Road (Hwy 1090) Slidell, La. St. Tammany Parish Public Works- Fritchie Barn - 63119 Highway 1090 in Pearl River

63119 Highway 1090 in Pearl River St. Tammany Parish Public Works Barn- Keller Barn - 63131 Fish Hatchery Road, Lacombe

63131 Fish Hatchery Road, Lacombe St. Tammany Parish Public Works Barn- Covington Barn - 1305 N. Florida Street, Covington

Hancock County, MS:

The Hancock County Emergency Management Agency will have self-serve sand and sandbags at the following locations on June 5, 2020 at 7:00 a.m. Please bring your own shovel. If you need assistance with getting the sand-bags, please contact the Hancock County Emergency Management Agency at 228-255-0942 or Hancock County Central Dispatch at 228-255-9191

Hancock County Horse Arena - 4184 Kiln/Delisle Road

4184 Kiln/Delisle Road Old Hancock County Complex - 3068 Longfellow Drive

3068 Longfellow Drive Lakeshore Community Center - 6440 Lower Bay Road

6440 Lower Bay Road Bayside Fore Department - 6215 West Hinds Street

6215 West Hinds Street West Hancock Fire Department - 16006 Washington Street

16006 Washington Street Diamondhead City Hall - 5000 Diamondhead Circle

