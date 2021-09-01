List: Where to cool down & get a hot meal after Hurricane Ida

Here's a list of places in St. John & St. Charles, Parishes and New Orleans to get food and water.

NEW ORLEANS — Much of Southeast Louisiana remains without power Tuesday after Ida made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane Sunday, bringing 150 mph winds ashore between Grand Isle and Port Fourchon.

The City of New Orleans is coordinating food distribution efforts this week to assist residents in need as the community continues to pick up the pieces following the catastrophic storm.

70 RTA buses will be deployed throughout New Orleans to help keep people cool.

Free meals are available at the following locations. Charging stations and air conditioning will be available also

The Salvation Army is opening 15 mobile feeding sites Wednesday that are ready to distribute 17,500 meals to areas hit hardest by Hurricane Ida. Eight locations have been identified and will be receiving meals for lunch and dinner.

The locations will have food Wednesday The Salvation Army is serving hot meals for lunch and dinner. Helping provide food and hydration to those still in need. The additional mobile feeding units will be roving helping to identify locations in need.

COOLING CENTERS & MEALTIMES

New Orleans leaders are shifting resources around to give folks a place to cool down and recharge. Volunteers and civil servants will be there to serve meals at specific times.

Cooling Center Treme Treme Recreation Center 900 N. Villere St New Orleans, LA Mealtime: 4:00 PM

Cut Off Recreation Center 6600 Belgrade St. New Orleans, LA 4:00 PM Cooling Center Algiers

Gernon Brown Recreation Center 1001 Harrison Ave New Orleans, LA 4:00 PM Cooling Center Lakeview

Milne Recreation Center 5420 Franklin Ave New Orleans, LA 4:00 PM Cooling Center Gentilly

Stallings St. Claude Recreation Center 4300 St. Claude New Orleans, LA 4:00 PM Cooling Center Bywater

John P. Lyons Recreation Center 624 Louisiana Ave New Orleans, LA 4:00 PM Cooling Center Garden District

Joe W. Brown Recreation Center 5601 Read Blvd New Orleans, LA 4:00 PM Cooling Center N.O. East

Rosenwald Recreation Center 1120 S. Broad Ave. New Orleans, LA 4:00 PM Cooling Center Central City

New Philippians Church 5234 N Claiborne Blvd New Orleans, LA 1:30 Community Site L9

Level Up Community Center 1123 Lamanche St New Orleans, LA 5:00 PM Community Site L9

Arthur Monday Center 1111 Newton St, New Orleans, LA 70114 New Orleans, LA 1:00 PM Community Site Algiers

Committee for Better New Orleans and Faubourg & St. Roch Neighborhood Association St. Roch Park - 1800 st Roch ave New Orleans, LA 1:00 PM Community Site St. Roch

Committee for Better New Orleans and Faubourg & St. Roch Neighborhood Association St. Roch Park - 1800 st Roch ave New Orleans, LA 1:00 PM Community Site Gentilly Inspire #35 High School 4000 Cadillac St New Orleans, LA Mealtime: 5:00 PM

Bethany Church

As part of their Hurricane Ida response effort, Bethany Church is serving 500 meals for lunch and 500 meals for dinner to anyone in need.

All food is available at Bethany's Mid-City location, located at 3700 Canal Street. Lunchtimes are from 12pm while supplies last, and dinner times are from 5pm while supplies last.

FEMA Points of Distribution Sites

As of Wednesday, the only items being distributed here are MRE's and Water.

St. James Parish: 8 am - 5 pm

West Bank Location: St. James High School in Vacherie

East Bank Location: Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Gramercy

St. Charles Parish: Noon - TBD

West Bank Bridge Park. Ice, water, and MREs will be provided. Residents should turn onto River Road from I-10 and will be directed to the location.



Food and supplies in Lafourche:

Thibodaux Family Church 785 North Canal Blvd. Thibodaux.‍

Raceland Ag Center 100 Texas St., Raceland.

Lockport Central Station 806 Crescent Ave., Lockport.

Out Lady of Prompt Succor Church 723 North Bayou Drive, Golden Meadow.