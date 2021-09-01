x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Hurricane

List: Where to cool down & get a hot meal after Hurricane Ida

Here's a list of places in St. John & St. Charles, Parishes and New Orleans to get food and water.

NEW ORLEANS — Much of Southeast Louisiana remains without power Tuesday after Ida made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane Sunday, bringing 150 mph winds ashore between Grand Isle and Port Fourchon.

The City of New Orleans is coordinating food distribution efforts this week to assist residents in need as the community continues to pick up the pieces following the catastrophic storm.

70 RTA buses will be deployed throughout New Orleans to help keep people cool.

Free meals are available at the following locations. Charging stations and air conditioning will be available also

The Salvation Army is opening 15 mobile feeding sites Wednesday that are ready to distribute 17,500 meals to areas hit hardest by Hurricane Ida. Eight locations have been identified and will be receiving meals for lunch and dinner.

The locations will have food Wednesday The Salvation Army is serving hot meals for lunch and dinner. Helping provide food and hydration to those still in need. The additional mobile feeding units will be roving helping to identify locations in need.

COOLING CENTERS & MEALTIMES

New Orleans leaders are shifting resources around to give folks a place to cool down and recharge. Volunteers and civil servants will be there to serve meals at specific times.

  • Cooling Center    Treme    Treme Recreation Center    900 N. Villere St    New Orleans, LA  Mealtime:  4:00 PM
  • Cooling Center    Algiers    Cut Off Recreation Center    6600 Belgrade St.    New Orleans, LA   Mealtime:  4:00 PM
  • Cooling Center    Lakeview    Gernon Brown Recreation Center    1001 Harrison Ave    New Orleans, LA  Mealtime:   4:00 PM
  • Cooling Center    Gentilly    Milne Recreation Center    5420 Franklin Ave    New Orleans, LA   Mealtime:  4:00 PM
  • Cooling Center    Bywater    Stallings St. Claude Recreation Center    4300 St. Claude    New Orleans, LA  Mealtime:   4:00 PM
  • Cooling Center    Garden District    John P. Lyons Recreation Center    624 Louisiana Ave    New Orleans, LA   Mealtime:  4:00 PM
  • Cooling Center    N.O. East    Joe W. Brown Recreation Center    5601 Read Blvd    New Orleans, LA   Mealtime:  4:00 PM
  • Cooling Center    Central City    Rosenwald Recreation Center    1120 S. Broad Ave.    New Orleans, LA   Mealtime:  4:00 PM
  • Community Site    L9    New Philippians Church    5234 N Claiborne Blvd    New Orleans, LA   Mealtime:  1:30
  • Community Site    L9    Level Up Community Center    1123 Lamanche St    New Orleans, LA  Mealtime:   5:00 PM
  • Community Site    Algiers    Arthur Monday Center    1111 Newton St, New Orleans, LA 70114    New Orleans, LA  Mealtime:   1:00 PM
  • Community Site    St. Roch    Committee for Better New Orleans and Faubourg & St. Roch Neighborhood Association    St. Roch Park - 1800 st Roch ave    New Orleans, LA    Mealtime: 1:00 PM
  • Community Site    Gentilly    Inspire #35 High School    4000 Cadillac St    New Orleans, LA   Mealtime:  5:00 PM

Bethany Church

As part of their Hurricane Ida response effort, Bethany Church is serving 500 meals for lunch and 500 meals for dinner to anyone in need. 

All food is available at Bethany's Mid-City location, located at 3700 Canal Street. Lunchtimes are from 12pm while supplies last, and dinner times are from 5pm while supplies last.

FEMA Points of Distribution Sites

As of Wednesday, the only items being distributed here are MRE's and Water.  

St. James Parish: 8 am - 5 pm

  • West Bank Location: St. James High School in Vacherie
  • East Bank Location: Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Gramercy

St. Charles Parish: Noon - TBD

  • West Bank Bridge Park. Ice, water, and MREs will be provided.
    • Residents should turn onto River Road from I-10 and will be directed to the location. 

Food and supplies in Lafourche:

  • Thibodaux Family Church 785 North Canal Blvd. Thibodaux.‍
  • Raceland Ag Center 100 Texas St., Raceland.
  • Lockport Central Station 806 Crescent Ave., Lockport.
  • Out Lady of Prompt Succor Church 723 North Bayou Drive, Golden Meadow.



 

   

Related Articles