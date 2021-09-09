Whitney Plantation sustained significant damage in Hurricane Ida

A testament to the impactfulness of her ancestors works and why she knew as Hurricane Ida approached, where she could go for safety.

WALLACE, La. — Whitney Plantation in Wallace, Louisiana saw significant damage after Hurricane Ida.

The plantation is known for its interpretation of life through the eyes of the formerly enslaved and has grown in popularity. Officials at Whitney said they have seen over 100 thousand visitors so far.

The tour of Whitney Plantation typically leads you down a dirt road to cabins built and once inhabited by the formerly enslaved. Yet, it’s hard to pass Antioch Baptist Church, the last stop as you tour the grounds.

“This church was built by freed men and women in 1870,” said Dr. Joy Banner, Director of Communications at Whitney.

The force of Hurricane Ida’s winds ripped the door of the church off its hinges. When you walk inside, the damage is evident.

The 19th-century stoves at the entrance of the church were covered in plaster and debris.

A statue of a formerly enslaved little girl, just one of the Children of Whitney was damaged.

“This little person was completely on the floor, so the plaster fell down on her and knocked her off the bench,” says Dr. Banner.



It's a somber walk-through for Dr. Banner who is a descendant of the formerly enslaved at Whitney.



“1870, this was built on limited resources and the fact that though there is damage it's standing,” says Dr. Banner.



A testament to the impactfulness of her ancestor's works and why she knew as Hurricane Ida approached, where she could go for safety.



“Before I had jokes that you know if for some reason I stay for a storm and it gets too bad, I know this house has been here since 1790. The bottom in particular is like a fortress so I would just go and shelter there,” said Dar. Banner.

Hurricane Ida intensified and soon there was no other option. Dr. Banner gathered her family to ride out the storm in the unlikeliest of places. The Big House.

“Even though this space was a place of security, it's still a big house. I can't say I ever felt like I belonged here,” says Banner.



After sheltering for 16 to 17 hours inside the Big House, Banner and her family emerged to find the grounds in ruins.

Some of the slave cabins were damaged while others were destroyed.

“When I saw the morning after the storm and saw the rubble that's now these two cabins. I was speechless. I was heartbroken.”

Two cabins, though, stood strong. Though damaged, Dr. Banner said she is just thankful they're still standing.

“So, these two cabins are original to this plantation, this site the cabins that we have on this site were brought in from other plantations, so they were immensely important as well but these two structures in particular to me are the most important structures on site.”

Again, a testament to the craftsmanship and skill of the formerly enslaved. Built by their hands centuries ago, they still weathered the storm.



“I would have been really, really hurt and very distraught if that big house stood and the cabins didn’t”



Dr. Banner said the Whitney Plantation is closed as they survey the damage. There is a fundraiser to assist in the recovery efforts there.