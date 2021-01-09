'Whoa. We got lights', New Orleans family thankful after power restored to their home 4 days after Ida

“I'm desperate. We're desperate,” said Nicole Lawrence, who lives on Mill Street. “We need them. We need the lights.”

NEW ORLEANS — The Entergy New Orleans map was showing a few stray lines of green amid a sea of red power outages on Wednesday, but when WWL-TV visited those areas today, most were still without power.



Still, somebody had to be the first, and Channel Four found him.



“The dog jumped up,” said Rev. Elijah McCarty on Masefield Street. “I didn't know what was going on. And I saw the ceiling fan spinning. I said, 'Whoa. We got lights.' I just said thank God, we got it. I just hope everybody else can be able to experience it.”



McCarty, along with his extended family were the only ones on his block off of Curran Road who didn't evacuate. So they were the only ones to experience to relief when the lights and air conditioning flicked back on at about 3:30 a.m. Wednesday.



“When I came outside, peeked out, and it was lit up like a Christmas tree,” he said. “Everyone's outside lights and everything.”



One possible reason for McCarty’s block getting electrified first is that the homes on the street get power from underground lines rather than overhead wires on utility poles.





On all the streets surrounding McCarty’s, there was no electricity at mid-day Wednesday. Just two blocks away, one family was grilling food and sweating. They heard somebody nearby had power, and they were hoping that the power would soon extend just a little bit further.



“I'm desperate. We're desperate,” said Nicole Lawrence, who lives on Mill Street. “We need them. We need the lights.”



Lawrence kept waiting for good fortune to strike her block, but when that didn't happen, she started thinking of a Plan B.



“When we heard the lights were on two blocks away we had hope that maybe today would be our day too,” she said. “And if they're not on by tomorrow morning, we're going to have to leave.”



Lawrence’s daughter, 9-year-old Bree, said she’s been using her schoolbooks to fan itself for a tiny measure of relief.

“I would like to come back so she could cook on the stove and we could see better and take warm baths,” the youngster said.

McCarty, the pastor at Friendship Baptist Church in Hollygrove, said he is offering his prayers for nearby neighbors and everybody else in the area still without power, especially given the intense summer heat.