WWLTV and United Way continue to help Louisiana a month later

"This is what makes me feel good coming here. Hot food, and the people love to give you what you need," said Jackson.

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — In the aftermath of hurricane Ida Eyewitness news partnered with the United Way of Southeast Louisiana to support rebuilding efforts across areas affected by hurricane Ida.

The contributions made by WWLTV viewers helped raised thousands of dollars to bring food, water, and supplies to communities across the state that were deeply impacted by Ida.

A month after Ida made landfall and United Way continues to help communities still rebuilding after the hurricane. The organization is investing one million dollars to help a number of parishes in rebuilding efforts.

Wednesday, the group was back in Lafitte to bring a little sunshine, with the help of contributions from the community.

"I don't complain. I'm home! This is like the last river to cross and I just thank God because y'all are my first responder," said Lafitte resident, Hollis Jackson after receiving a hot plate from United Way on Wednesday.

Even after nearly losing his home in hurricane Ida, the war veteran still says that in all of the places he's been, he's happy to be home in Lafitte, and it's organizations like United Way SELA that make a home feel like home again after a horrific disaster.

UWSELA joined about a dozen organizations at the Jules Nunez Lafitte Fisheries Market on the one-month anniversary of hurricane Ida, serving dozens of people like Jackson, devastated by the hurricane.

“We say teamwork makes the dream work at United Way. So, this is a great example," said UWSELA president, Michael Williamson.

United Way has done 17 other pop-up events like this since hurricane Ida swept through the state.

"We are boots on the ground, we're moving at the speed of need," Williamson said.

Unfortunately, a month after Ida hit Lafitte, the need is still there.

"I would think the community is still on their backs but at least they see that people care," said Louisiana State Representative, Timothy Kerner.

Kerner is already looking to the future in hopes of getting federal assistance to build levees to protect the area.

But, right now, he says there's still so much work ahead in Lafitte.

"When you look at phases, it's all different throughout the bayou but the main goal is to do whatever they can to make sure they have everything they need," Kerner said.

Supply giveaways, like the one on Wednesday, certainly help.

"The line here in Lafitte at the fish market is an example that the need is still there and folks have been so gracious,” Williamson said.

Partnering with local restaurants to bring food and supplies to the Lafitte community, and communities throughout the state that are still rebuilding after Ida goes way beyond doing a good deed.

It's lifting spirits in more ways than one.

"I could just cry. I'm glad y'all are here. I really am," said Carlene “Tootise” Belsome of lower Lafitte.