Camden, SC (WLTX) -- Taylor and Mark Stokes originally planned to get married Saturday in Sumter, but when they heard Florence was coming, they knew they had to postpone or act fast.

Jessica Driver, Taylor's sister and Maid of Honor, tells us members of Lake View Baptist Church in Camden opened their doors to the couple a day early to make the wedding happen.

Photo provided by Jessica Driver.

"Somehow we pulled it off," said Driver, a member of the United States Air Force, who flew from Anchorage, Alaska to the Midlands for the wedding.

50 people showed up to Friday's ceremony. Driver says they invited dozens more family members who live in North Carolina, but they couldn't travel south because of Hurricane Florence.

Wind picks up as the bride finishes up post-wedding photos in Camden.

"We told everybody to stay put," said Driver. "We didn't want to put them in harms way in the hurricane's path."

The wedding went smoothly, starting at 4 p.m. Driver says they had a little fun with decorations, scratching out the "save the date" decor to reflect the new wedding date.

Photo provided by Jessica Driver.

After the ceremony, the bride and groom along with the bridal party lined up for photos outside. Bridesmaids stunned in teal dresses and cowgirl boots, matching with the groomsmen's teal bowties and gray suits.

Photo provided by Jessica Driver.

"Marley" the dog also wore a matching teal tutu.

Provided by Jessica Driver.

As the group finished with pictures, effects of Florence began to hit Camden.

"As soon as they were done with pictures is right when the winds picked up and it started to rain," said Driver.

We're told a reception will come at a later date so family members from North Carolina can celebrate the happy couple.

Photo provided by Jessica Driver.

For many, it's believed that rain on a wedding day brings good luck. Driver says, absolutely.

"[The Stokes] should have all the luck in the world, since there was a threat of a hurricane," she added.

