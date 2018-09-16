Dillon, SC (WLTX) - All lanes of Interstate 95 in near the South Carolina/North Carolina border have reopened.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation announced Wednesday the road was moving in all directions near the South Carolina and North Carolina border.

A section of I-95 from mile marker 181 to 190 had been closed since Sunday morning due to flooding from Florence. The South Carolina Highway Patrol and Department of Transportation both tweeted out Sunday morning that the road was covered at mile marker 187.

That's almost the same area that was shut down in 2016 when Hurricane Matthew brought torrential rain to the same region. The roadway is short distance from the famous tourist stop known as "South of the Border" that's familiar to a lot of travelers throughout the country.

Florence brought as much as 23 inches of rain to the state.

