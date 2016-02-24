NEW ORLEANS — Carl Arredondo- WWL-TV Chief Meteorologist

An upper level trough and weak front will sag southward over the next 3 days increasing the chances for storms.

20-30% chance before sunset, then 10% overnight. Muggy lows Thursday morning in mid to upper 70s. A slightly better chance for a few scattered showers and storms with some downpours Thursday. Highs in low 90s feeling like upper 90s to low 100s.

The highest rain chances will be on Friday at 60%, then back to 50% on Saturday, then 40% on Sunday.

DETAILED FORECAST

WEDNESDAY EVENING:

Partly cloudy and warm with a 20% chance for isolated showers or thunderstorms after dark. Temperatures in the 80s feeling like 90s. Wind S/SE 6-12 mph.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT/THURSDAY MORNING:

Mostly cloudy and mild with a 10% chance for a shower or thunderstorm. Lows around 78. Wind S 3-5 mph.

THURSDAY AFTERNOON:

Mostly cloudy and hot with a 40% chance for a few scattered showers and thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Highs around 91 feeling like 98-103. Wind SW 6-12 mph.

THURSDAY NIGHT/FRIDAY MORNING:

Mostly cloudy and mild with a 10% chance for a shower or thunderstorm. Lows around 77. Wind SW 3-5 mph.

FRIDAY AFTERNOON:

Mostly cloudy and very warm with a 60% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Highs around 89. Wind W/SW 6-12 mph.

SATURDAY:

Mostly cloudy and hot with a 50% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms, some downpours. Lows around 76. Highs around 90 feeling like 98-103.

SUNDAY:

Mostly cloudy and hot with a 40% chance for a few scattered showers and thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Lows around 77. Highs around 91 feeling like 98-103.

MONDAY:

Clouds & sunshine and hot with a 30% chance for spotty showers or thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Lows around 77. Highs around 93 feeling like 105.

TUESDAY:

Clouds & sunshine and hot with a 30% chance for spotty showers or thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Lows around 77. Highs around 93 feeling like 105.

WEDNESDAY:

Clouds & sunshine and hot with a 30% chance for spotty showers or thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Lows around 77. Highs around 93 feeling like 105.

