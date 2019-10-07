JEFFERSON PARISH, La. —

Jimmy “Hound Dog” Chaisson has called Jean Lafitte home for the better part of two decades. He’s seen a lot while living on his house boat and says he is always prepared for what the weather might do.

“Canned goods, dried goods, got a generator I throw on top of the boat,” said Chaisson.

90 percent of Jean Lafitte in lower Jefferson Parish is outside the levee protection, making it very vulnerable to flooding. Mayor Tim Kerner says it’s never too early to prepare in his town even for something small.

“Hurricane Juan was something small and it blew from the south (for) a couple days and really caused problems in this area,” said Kerner. “You really need to be ready for anything.”

At least nine large, moveable pumps will be up and running in different spots to pump water out of neighborhood hoods. The pumps are important because the streets here flood often, said neighbor Roy Zaffuto.

“The bayou gets high. It (the flood waters) comes across backyards out in the road,” said Zaffuto.

The town also has 5,000 sand bags ready to go. Another 5,000 bags are being delivered Wednesday morning.

“We have to project the property as well as the welfare, safety and health of our constitutes,” said J.P. councilman Ricky Templet.

Chaisson is watching the weather but as of now he’s got no plans to leave.

“I am not leaving,” said Chaisson. “If the lose my boat, that’s my home, my house. I am staying with it.” “What is like riding out the storm in your boat?” asked WWL-TV’s Paul Dudley.

“Like the Deadliest Catch or the Perfect Storm,” said Chaisson. “It’s scary. It’s scary as hell. I am not going to lie.”

Tracking Invest 92-L

