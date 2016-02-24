NEW ORLEANS, LA — Carl Arredondo - WWL-TV Chief Meteorologist

An upper high north of Louisiana will impact us a bit reducing the rain chances to slightly below normal. Highs will be in low to mid 90s while our rain chances are slightly lower.

20% for evening isolated thunderstorms drops to 10% overnight and for Friday morning commute. Lows in mid to upper 70s. 30% chance for spotty showers and thunderstorms Friday and Saturday from late morning through early evening. With the heat in low to mid 90s, any storm could possibly become strong or severe. Feel like temps will be closer to 105.

________________________________________________________________________

DETAILED FORECAST

THURSDAY EVENING:

Partly cloudy and warm with a 20% chance for isolated showers or thunderstorms. Temperatures in the 80s feeling like 90s. Wind SE 6-12 mph.

THURSDAY NIGHT/FRIDAY MORNING:

Partly cloudy and very mild with a 10% chance for a shower or thunderstorm. Lows around 78. Wind S 3-5 mph.

FRIDAY AFTERNOON:

Clouds & sunshine and hot with a 30% chance for spotty showers or thunderstorms, some could be strong with heavy downpours. Highs around 93 feeling like 100-105. Wind S 6-12 mph.

FRIDAY NIGHT/SATURDAY MORNING:

Partly cloudy and very mild with a 10% chance for a shower or thunderstorm. Lows around 78. Wind SW 3-5 mph.

SATURDAY AFTERNOON:

Clouds & sunshine and hot with a 30% chance for spotty showers or thunderstorms, some could be strong with heavy downpours. Highs around 93 feeling like 100-105. Wind W/SW 6-12 mph.

SUNDAY:

Mostly cloudy and hot with a 40% chance for a few scattered showers or thunderstorms, some could be strong with heavy downpours. Lows around 77. Highs around 91 feeling like 100-105.

MONDAY:

Mostly cloudy and hot with a 50% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms, some heavy downpours possible. Lows around 78. Highs around 90 feeling like 98-103.

TUESDAY:

Mostly cloudy and hot with a 50% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms, some heavy downpours possible. Lows around 78. Highs around 90 feeling like 98-103.

WEDNESDAY:

Mostly cloudy and hot with a 50% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms, some heavy downpours possible. Lows around 78. Highs around 90 feeling like 98-103.

© 2018 WWL