La Nina is looking more probable this fall

A La Nina watch means that climatologists thinks that the chances for La Nina to return during the fall and winter months are good.

NEW ORLEANS — There is a good chance La Nina may return for the upcoming fall season. As of Thursday, a La Nina watch has been issued for September, October, and November.

Climate scientists including NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center released their monthly discussion looking at the El Nino-Southern Oscillation (ENSO) and issued the La Nina watch.

A La Nina watch means that climatologists thinks that the chances for La Nina to return during the fall and winter months are good.

During a La Nina (which means “little girl” in Spanish) year, fall and winter temperatures are warmer than usual in the south and the wind shear is lower across the Atlantic Ocean. Also, we’re expecting an active African Monsoon season. All those factors combined will be a recipe for more tropical cyclones to develop during the fall months.