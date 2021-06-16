List: Sandbag locations parish-by-parish

NEW ORLEANS — Parts of Southeast Louisiana are bracing for heavy rain this weekend due to possible tropical development in the Gulf of Mexico.
The following parishes have shared that sandbags will be available at these locations:
St. John the Baptist Parish:
Sandbag locations open starting Wednesday from 1:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.
Self-Serve Locations: (Please bring a shovel.)
- St. John Community Center - LaPlace
- Railroad Avenue Fire Station (near Riverside Academy) - Reserve
- Ezekiel Jackson Park - Garyville
- Juan Anthony Joseph Memorial Park - Edgard
- Wallace Fire Station
- Lucy Fire Station
- Pleasure Bend Fire Station
Pre-filled sandbags for elderly and disabled: (Limit 10 pre-filled)
- 425 Captain G. Bourgeois, LaPlace
