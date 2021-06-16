List: Sandbag locations parish-by-parish

The following parishes have shared that sandbags will be available at these locations:

NEW ORLEANS — Parts of Southeast Louisiana are bracing for heavy rain this weekend due to possible tropical development in the Gulf of Mexico.

St. John the Baptist Parish:

Sandbag locations open starting Wednesday from 1:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.

Self-Serve Locations: (Please bring a shovel.)

St. John Community Center - LaPlace

Railroad Avenue Fire Station (near Riverside Academy) - Reserve

Ezekiel Jackson Park - Garyville

Juan Anthony Joseph Memorial Park - Edgard

Wallace Fire Station

Lucy Fire Station

Pleasure Bend Fire Station

Pre-filled sandbags for elderly and disabled: (Limit 10 pre-filled)

425 Captain G. Bourgeois, LaPlace