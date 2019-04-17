NEW ORLEANS — Several public and private school systems have announced that they will close Thursday, April 18 due to anticipated severe weather. 

Below is a list of closures, delays and early dismissals:

Do you know a school or system that is not on this list? Please send an official announcement to pressrelease@wwltv.com;

RELATED: Thursday's severe weather: When, where storms will strike SE Louisiana and S Mississippi

Jefferson Parish

  • All public schools will dismiss at half-day
  • St. Matthews Early Learning Center will close at 12 p.m.

Lafourche Parish

  • Nicholls State University is closed.
  • All Catholic schools are closed.

Orleans Parish

  • Cypress Academy, McDonogh 35 and Edgar P Harney will dismiss at noon.
  • Einstein Charter Schools will be closed.
  • Lake Castle Private School will close at 12 p.m.
  • Fannie C. Williams Charter School will be closed.
  • ARISE Academy will close at 12 p.m.
  • Mildred Osborne Charter School will close at 11:30 a.m.

St. Tammany Parish

  • All public schools are closed.
  • All Catholic schools are closed.
  • Calvary Baptist School is closed.
  • Lake Castle Madisonville Private School is closed.
  • Northshore Charter School will dismiss at 11 a.m.

Tangipahoa Parish

  • All public schools are closed.
  • Southeastern Louisiana University is closed.

Terrebonne Parish

  • All Catholic schools are closed.

Washington Parish

  • Northshore Charter School in Bogalusa will dismiss at 11 a.m.
  • All Catholic schools are closed.