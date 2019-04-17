NEW ORLEANS — Several public and private school systems have announced that they will close Thursday, April 18 due to anticipated severe weather.
Below is a list of closures, delays and early dismissals:
Do you know a school or system that is not on this list? Please send an official announcement to pressrelease@wwltv.com;
Jefferson Parish
- All public schools will dismiss at half-day
- St. Matthews Early Learning Center will close at 12 p.m.
Lafourche Parish
- Nicholls State University is closed.
- All Catholic schools are closed.
Orleans Parish
- Cypress Academy, McDonogh 35 and Edgar P Harney will dismiss at noon.
- Einstein Charter Schools will be closed.
- Lake Castle Private School will close at 12 p.m.
- Fannie C. Williams Charter School will be closed.
- ARISE Academy will close at 12 p.m.
- Mildred Osborne Charter School will close at 11:30 a.m.
St. Tammany Parish
- All public schools are closed.
- All Catholic schools are closed.
- Calvary Baptist School is closed.
- Lake Castle Madisonville Private School is closed.
- Northshore Charter School will dismiss at 11 a.m.
Tangipahoa Parish
- All public schools are closed.
- Southeastern Louisiana University is closed.
Terrebonne Parish
- All Catholic schools are closed.
Washington Parish
- Northshore Charter School in Bogalusa will dismiss at 11 a.m.
- All Catholic schools are closed.