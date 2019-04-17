NEW ORLEANS — Several public and private school systems have announced that they will close Thursday, April 18 due to anticipated severe weather.

Below is a list of closures, delays and early dismissals:

Do you know a school or system that is not on this list? Please send an official announcement to pressrelease@wwltv.com;

RELATED: Thursday's severe weather: When, where storms will strike SE Louisiana and S Mississippi

Jefferson Parish

All public schools will dismiss at half-day

St. Matthews Early Learning Center will close at 12 p.m.

Lafourche Parish

Nicholls State University is closed.

All Catholic schools are closed.

Orleans Parish

Cypress Academy, McDonogh 35 and Edgar P Harney will dismiss at noon.

Einstein Charter Schools will be closed.

Lake Castle Private School will close at 12 p.m.

Fannie C. Williams Charter School will be closed.

ARISE Academy will close at 12 p.m.

Mildred Osborne Charter School will close at 11:30 a.m.

St. Tammany Parish

All public schools are closed.

All Catholic schools are closed.

Calvary Baptist School is closed.

Lake Castle Madisonville Private School is closed.

Northshore Charter School will dismiss at 11 a.m.

Tangipahoa Parish

All public schools are closed.

Southeastern Louisiana University is closed.

Terrebonne Parish

All Catholic schools are closed.

Washington Parish