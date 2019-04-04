NEW ORLEANS — Southeast Louisiana is bracing for severe weather as a line of storms moves into the area Thursday.

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for vast sections of Louisiana and Mississippi including Lafourche, St. Charles, St. John the Baptist, Tangipahoa and Terrebonne parishes until 7 p.m. Thursday. A watch that includes Orleans, Jefferson, Plaquemines, St. Bernard, St. Tammany and Washington parishes goes until 9 p.m.

Forecasters expect wind gusts higher than 60 mph, severe thunderstorms that can drop 1-3 inches of rain and the chance of hail greater than 1 inch in diameter.

Much of the region remains under an "enhanced risk" for severe weather and a Flash Flood Watch has been issued through the evening for areas north of Lake Pontchartrain.

