NEW ORLEANS — Southeast Louisiana is bracing for severe weather as a line of storms moves into the area Thursday.

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for the following parishes until 5 p.m. Thursday: Ascension, Jefferson, Lafourche, Livingston, Orleans, Plaquemines, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. James, St. John the Baptist, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Terrebonne and Washington parishes.

Heavy rain is the main story of the day with rainfall rates of 2-3" per hour possible. This will lead to around 2-4" of rain for SE Louisiana. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect through Thursday evening for widespread 2-4 inches of rain or more in a few spots. This amount of rain could lead to flash flooding and street flooding across the New Orleans area.

