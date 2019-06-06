NEW ORLEANS — A tornado watch remains in effect for parts of Southeast Louisiana after a line of severe weather spawned several tornados Thursday morning.

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for the following parishes until 5 p.m. Thursday: Plaquemines, St. Bernard and St. Tammany parishes and Hancock, Jackson and Pearl River counties.

Heavy rainstorms today could lead to street flooding

