NEW ORLEANS — Carl Arredondo - WWL-TV Chief Meteorologist

Humidity is back and so will be rain chances for weekend and next week.

20% chance this evening and temps in the 80s feeling like 90s. 10% overnight into part of early Saturday morning. Lows in mid to upper 70s. Spotty showers and thunderstorms possible on Saturday from late morning through the early evening. Highs again in mid 90s feeling like 105.

By Sunday into next week, scattered showers and thunderstorms will be more common with some downpours. Rain chances will run 50% Saturday and 60% Monday and Tuesday.

DETAILED FORECAST

FRIDAY EVENING:

Partly cloudy and warm with a 20% chanc for isolated showers or thunderstorms. Temperatures in the 80s feeling like 90s. Wind SW 6-12 mph.

FRIDAY NIGHT/SATURDAY MORNING:

Partly cloudy and mild with a 10% chance for an isolated shower. Lows around 78. Wind W/SW 3-5 mph.

SATURDAY AFTERNOON:

Clouds & sunshine and hot with a 30% chance for spotty showers or thunderstorms, some could be strong with a downpours. Highs around 94 feeling like 105. Wind N/NW 6-12 mph.

SATURDAY NIGHT/SUNDAY MORNING:

Mostly cloudy and mild with 20% chance for isolated showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 78. Wind NE/SE 3-5 mph.

SUNDAY AFTERNOON:

Mostly cloudy and hot with a 50% chance for scattered showers or thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Highs around 90, feeling like 100-105. Wind Var 6-12 mph.

MONDAY:

Cloudy and warm with a 60% chance for scattered showers or thunderstorms, some heavy downpours possible. Lows around 79. Highs around 88.

TUESDAY:

Cloudy and warm with a 60% chance for scattered showers or thunderstorms, some heavy downpours possible. Lows around 76. Highs around 88.

WEDNESDAY:

Mostly cloudy and hot with a 50% chance for scattered showers or thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Lows around 76. Highs around 90, feeling like 100-105.

THURSDAY:

Mostly cloudy and hot with a 50% chance for scattered showers or thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Lows around 76. Highs around 90, feeling like 100-105.

FRIDAY:

Mostly cloudy and hot with a 40% chance for a few scattered showers or thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Lows around 77. Highs around 91 feeling like 100-105.

