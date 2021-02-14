Live Updates: Icy winter storm moving into southeast Louisiana

After the rain ends, even colder air will arrive tonight producing dangerously cold wind chill values as low as 5 degrees overnight into Tuesday morning.

NEW ORLEANS — The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for parts of southeast Louisiana as winter storms are set to bring Arctic air and icy conditions to the area through Tuesday.

Forecasters say heavy freezing rain or sleet is expected across Louisiana on Monday to bring significant impacts. Areas north and west of Bogalusa to Hammond to Pierre Part will see the most severe impacts.

These wind chills could result in hypothermia or frostbite if precautions are not taken. Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

10 AM

Ice accumulation beginning in Mandeville. https://t.co/J8n0kcViv6 — NWS New Orleans (@NWSNewOrleans) February 15, 2021

The NWS says power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice. Travel could be nearly impossible and will affect morning and evening commutes. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of emergency. Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5-1-1.

A hard freeze warning extends for most of southeast Louisiana until noon on Tuesday. Frost and freeze conditions could damage unprotected outdoor pipes and kill sensitive plants.

⚠️ Heads up for Monday when some significant winter weather is expected in SE La. On Mon., we'll have a threat for ice accumulation north of the lake. In the pink area, be prepared for no travel & possible power outages. Areas in blue could get some ice with slick spots on roads. pic.twitter.com/IVpq5AU6lB — Alexandra Cranford WWL-TV (@alexandracranfo) February 14, 2021

