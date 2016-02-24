NEW ORLEANS — Dave Nussbaum - WWL-TV Morning Meteorologist

AIR QUALITY ALERT TODAY: South of the lake to Baton Rouge the air quality will be unhealthy for people with respiratory ailments.

The area of high pressure will remain over us today, and that means another dry day with low humidity levels. Expect plenty of sunshine with only a slight chance for a shower toward the coast. High temperatures will be in the lower 90s. Tonight will be mainly clear and still not very muggy. Lows will be in the lower to mid 70s.

Weekend Forecast: The area of high pressure will move NE of Louisiana, and that will bring back the southeasterly winds with higher humidity levels. Saturday will be partly cloudy, hot and more humid with spotty showers and storms. Even more moisture returns on Sunday and that will lead to more scattered storms during the day. High temperatures will be in the lower 90s all weekend.

Next Week Outlook: We return to more typical late-August weather all week as onshore flow returns over us. That means the humidity is back and it will stick around all week. Expect scattered showers and storms with some heavy rain each day. High temperatures will be in the lower 90s.

DETAILED FORECAST

***OZONE ACTION DAY - Southshore***

FRIDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and less humid with a 10% chance for a shower. Highs around 92. Wind E 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT:

Mostly clear and not as muggy. Lows around 77. Wind SE 3-5 mph.

SATURDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and more humid with a 30% chance for spotty showers and storms. Highs around 91. Wind E/SE 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 40% chance for scattered showers and storms. Lows around 78. Highs around 91.

MONDAY:

Sun/cloud mix, hot and humid with a 50% chance for scattered showers and storms. Lows around 78. Highs around 90.

TUESDAY:

Sun/cloud mix, hot and humid with a 50% chance for scattered showers and storms. Some heavy rain possible. Lows around 77. Highs around 90.

WEDNESDAY:

Sun/cloud mix, hot and humid with a 60% chance for scattered showers and storms. Some heavy rain possible. Lows around 77. Highs around 89.

THURSDAY:

Sun/cloud mix, hot and humid with a 40% chance for scattered showers and storms. Some heavy rain possible. Lows around 77. Highs around 91.

