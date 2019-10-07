NEW ORLEANS — Here's what you need to know about Wednesday's downpour and the additional rains expected ahead...
- Heavy storms dumped 3 to 6 inches of rain over the New Orleans metro area Wednesday morning in a period of a little over an hour
- Wednesday's storms were not from a tropical storm - that system has not developed yet, though that could happen as early as late Wednesday or Thursday
- More tropical downpours are expected to head our way over the next few days
- Highest chance for more rain will be Friday, Saturday and Sunday when the system is closer to the New Orleans area.
