NEW ORLEANS — Here's what you need to know about Wednesday's downpour and the additional rains expected ahead...

  • Heavy storms dumped 3 to 6 inches of rain over the New Orleans metro area Wednesday morning in a period of a little over an hour
  • Wednesday's storms were not from a tropical storm - that system has not developed yet, though that could happen as early as late Wednesday or Thursday
  • More tropical downpours are expected to head our way over the next few days
  • Highest chance for more rain will be Friday, Saturday and Sunday when the system is closer to the New Orleans area. 

Story continues under video