NEW ORLEANS — The National Weather Service is forecasting the Mississippi River at New Orleans to rise to 19 feet on Friday due to potential storm surge impacts on the lower Mississippi River.

On Tuesday, they issued a Flood Warning for the Mississippi River at New Orleans for Friday and Saturday.

National Weather Service meteorologists said they closely coordinated the forecast with the Army Corps of Engineers and the National Hurricane Center Storm Surge Unit.

The city is protected to a height of 20 feet.

There is still lots of uncertainty about potential impacts from Invest 91, so please keep up with forecasts over the next several days for the latest information.

