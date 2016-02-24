Carl Arredondo - WWL-TV Chief Meteorologist

No big change in our weather pattern. Daily shoewrs and thunderstorms beginning late morning through the early evening hours through Father's Day. Any storm could be come strong or severe with heavy downpours. Highs will range from upper 80s to low 90s. Our rain chances will be 50-60%.

Invest 91 is not expected to develop as it moves towards Texas with plenty of tropical moisture.

_____________________________________________________________________

DETAILED FORECAST

THURSDAY EVENING:

Mostly cloudy and warm with a 40% chance for a few scattered showers or thunderstorms. Temperatures in the low 80s. Wind S/SW 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY NIGHT/FRIDAY MORNING:

Mostly cloudy and mild with a 20% chance for isolated showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 75. Wind S 3-5 mph.

FRIDAY:

Mostly cloudy and very warm with a 50% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms, some could be strong/severe with heavy downpours. Highs around 89. Wind W/NW 6-12 mph.

FRIDAY NIGHT/SATURDAY MORNING:

Mostly cloudy and mild with a 30% chance for spotty showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 76. Wind S/SW 3-5 mph.

SATURDAY:

Mostly cloudy and very warm with a 50% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms, some could be strong/severe with heavy downpours. Highs around 89. Wind S/SW 6-12 mph.

SUNDAY – FATHER’S DAY:

Mostly cloudy, breezy, and warm with a 60% chance for scattered showers or thunderstorms, some could be strong with heavy downpours. Lows around 76. Highs around 87.

MONDAY:

Mostly cloudy and hot with a 40% chance for a few scattered showers or thunderstorms, some could be strong with heavy downpours. Lows around 77. Highs around 90 feeling like 95-100.

TUESDAY:

Mostly cloudy and hot with a 40% chance for a few scattered showers or thunderstorms, some could be strong with heavy downpours. Lows around 77. Highs around 90 feeling like 95-100.

WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY:

Mostly cloudy and very warm with a 50% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms, some could be strong/severe with heavy downpours. Lows around 77. Highs around 89.

© 2018 WWL