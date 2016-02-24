NEW ORLEANS — Carl Arredondo - WWL-TV Chief Meteorologist

A stationary front just north of SE LA will stay there for Tuesday and keep our rain chances high with more heavy downpours.

Still a 40% chance for this evening of showers and thunderstorms. Overnight rain chance at 30% with Tuesday lows in mid 70s. Another round of storms at 60-70% for the day with heavy downpours. Highs in upper 80s.

By Wednesday and the end of the week, rain chances drop. The wave in the Caribbean Sea has a chance for development in the western Gulf after Wednesday, but it looks like it will head towards Texas. We will continue to monitor it.

DETAILED FORECAST

MONDAY EVEVNING:

Mostly cloudy and mild with a 40% chance for a few scattered showers and thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Temperatures falling from 80s to the 70s. Wind E/SE 5-10 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT/TUESDAY MORNING:

Mostly cloudy and mild with a 30% chance for spotty showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 75. Wind E/SE 3-5 mph.

TUESDAY AFTERNOON:

Mostly cloudy and warm with a 60% chance for scattered showers or thunderstorms, some heavy downpours possible. Highs around 88 feeling like 95-100. Wind SE 6-12 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT/WEDNESDAY MORNING:

Mostly cloudy and mild with a 20% chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 75. Wind SE 3-5 mph.

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON:

Mostly cloudy and hot with a 40% chance for a few scattered showers and thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Highs around 91 feeling like 98-103. Wind E/SE 6-12 mph.

THURSDAY:

Clouds & sunshine and hot with a 30% chance for spotty showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 76. Highs around 92 feeling like 100-105.

FRIDAY:

Clouds & sunshine and hot with a 30% chance for spotty showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 76. Highs around 92 feeling like 100-105.

SATURDAY:

Mostly cloudy and hot with a 40% chance for a few scattered showers and thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Lows around 76. Highs around 91 feeling like 98-103.

SUNDAY:

Clouds & sunshine and hot with a 30% chance for spotty showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 76. Highs around 92 feeling like 100-105.

MONDAY:

Partly cloudy and hot with a 20% chance for isolated showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 76. Highs around 93 feeling like 98-103.

