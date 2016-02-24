Dave Nussbaum - WWL-TV Morning Meteorologist

We will see a slightly better chance for showers and storms today thanks to an upper-level wave/trough moving across the Ohio River Valley. Combine that with the area of high pressure over the Eastern Gulf which is drawing up plenty of tropical moisture, and we will see scattered showers and storms over SE Louisiana. The storms could be slow-movers with heavy rain and frequent lightning strikes. High temperatures will be in the lower 90s and it will feel like 100-105° before the storms develop. Tonight will be partly cloudy and muggy with a few showers possible. Lows will be in the 70s.

Thursday and Friday will be hot with fewer storms as the upper-level trough moves away and high pressure builds over us from the Eastern Gulf. Expect partly cloudy skies with spotty storms. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 90s and it will feel like 100-105+.

Weekend Outlook: The area of high pressure will build NE of us, and that will allow for a few upper-level waves and surface easterly waves to move over us from the east. This will set off scattered showers and storms each day with some heavy rain possible. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s each day with the heat index in the lower 100s. If you have plans to be outdoors this weekend, you will need to be prepared to duck inside from time to time.

_____________________________________________________________________

DETAILED FORECAST

WEDNESDAY:

Sun/cloud mix, hot and humid with a 40% chance for scattered showers and storms. Some heavy rain possible. Highs around 93, feeling like 100-105. Wind SW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT:

Partly cloudy and muggy with a 10% chance for a shower. Lows around 78. Wind SW 3-5 mph.

THURSDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 30% chance for spotty showers and storms. Some heavy rain possible. Highs around 93, feeling like 100-105. Wind W/SW 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 30% chance for spotty showers and storms. Some heavy rain possible. Lows around 78. Highs around 93, feeling like 100-105.

SATURDAY:

Sun/cloud mix, hot and humid with a 50% chance for scattered showers and storms. Some heavy rain possible. Lows around 78. Highs around 92.

SUNDAY:

Sun/cloud mix, hot and humid with a 60% chance for scattered showers and storms. Some heavy rain possible. Lows around 77. Highs around 90.

MONDAY:

Sun/cloud mix, hot and humid with a 60% chance for scattered showers and storms. Heavy rain possible. Lows around 76. Highs around 89.

TUESDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 40% chance for scattered showers and storms. Lows around 76. Highs around 91.

© 2018 WWL