NEW ORLEANS — Chris Franklin - WWL-TV Meteorologist

The muggies have begun to make their return and so will rain chances this weekend. A slow return today with only a 20% chance for an isolated shower or storm, but that chance increases to 40% by Sunday. The upper high which dominated our weather and kept skies sunny and lower humidity will begin to shift eastward and allow Gulf moisture to flow in. This will allow rain chances to increase to about 50% into next week. The high looks to then build back in, drying us out by the end of the week.

The tropics remain quiet for us and will likely continue to into early September. The peak of the season is September 10th, but the peak in activity remains high until early October. But every quiet day is a good day!

DETAILED FORECAST

SATURDAY:

Partly cloudy skies. 20% chance for an isolated shower/storm. Hot and humid. High: 92. Winds: SE 5-10.

SATURDAY NIGHT:

Mostly clear skies. Mild and muggy. Low: S 77, n 74. Winds: SE 5-10.

SUNDAY:

40% chance of scattered showers/storms. Hot and humid. High: 91. Winds: SE 5-10.

MONDAY:

50% chance for scattered showers and storms. Few heavy downpours. Low: S 77, N 75. High: 90.

TUESDAY:

50% chance for scattered showers and storms. Few heavy downpours. Low: S 77, N 75. High: 90.

WEDNESDAY:

50% chance for scattered showers and storms. Few heavy downpours. Low: S 77, N 75. High: 90.

THURSDAY:

Partly cloudy skies. 30% chance for spotty showers and storms. Low: S 77, N 75. High: 92.

FRIDAY:

Partly cloudy skies. 20% chance for an isolated shower/storm. Hot and humid. Low: S 78, N 75. High: 93.

