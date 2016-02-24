NEW ORLEANS — Chris Franklin - WWL-TV Meteorologist
Scattered showers and thunderstorms have gotten to an early start on this Saturday. We can expect to see about a 60% chance through the day with some periods of heavy downpours. The good news is the rain is moving and should remain stationary where flooding would be a concern. However, heavy downpours at times could lead to come ponding of water. Rain chance decreases a little tomorrow to around 50%. As the Bermuda ridge builds farther west by early next week, drying us out and heating up temperatures.
DETAILED FORECAST
FRIDAY NIGHT/SATURDAY MORNING:
Mostly cloudy and mild with a 20% chance for isolated showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 77. Wind SE 3-5 mph.
SATURDAY AFTERNOON:
Mostly cloudy and hot with a 50% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Highs around 90 feeling like 98-103. Wind S/SE 6-12 mph.
SATURDAY NIGHT/SUNDAY MORNING:
Mostly cloudy and mild with a 20% chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 77. Wind E/SE 3-5 mph.
SUNDAY AFTERNOON:
Mostly cloudy and hot with a 40% chance for a few scattered showers and thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Highs around 92 feeling like 100-105. Wind SE 6-12 mph.
MONDAY:
Partly cloudy and hot with a 20% chance for isolated showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 78. Highs around 94 feeling like 105.
TUESDAY:
Partly cloudy and hot with a 20% chance for isolated showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 77. Highs around 94 feeling like 105.
WEDNESDAY:
Partly cloudy and hot with a 20% chance for isolated showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 77. Highs around 94 feeling like 105.
THURSDAY:
Mostly cloudy and hot with a 40% chance for a few scattered showers and thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Lows around 77. Highs around 92 feeling like 100-105.
FRIDAY:
Mostly cloudy and hot with a 40% chance for a few scattered showers and thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Lows around 77. Highs around 92 feeling like 100-105.