NEW ORLEANS — Chris Franklin - WWL-TV Meteorologist

Scattered showers and thunderstorms have gotten to an early start on this Saturday. We can expect to see about a 60% chance through the day with some periods of heavy downpours. The good news is the rain is moving and should remain stationary where flooding would be a concern. However, heavy downpours at times could lead to come ponding of water. Rain chance decreases a little tomorrow to around 50%. As the Bermuda ridge builds farther west by early next week, drying us out and heating up temperatures.

________________________________________________________________________

DETAILED FORECAST

FRIDAY NIGHT/SATURDAY MORNING:

Mostly cloudy and mild with a 20% chance for isolated showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 77. Wind SE 3-5 mph.

SATURDAY AFTERNOON:

Mostly cloudy and hot with a 50% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Highs around 90 feeling like 98-103. Wind S/SE 6-12 mph.

SATURDAY NIGHT/SUNDAY MORNING:

Mostly cloudy and mild with a 20% chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 77. Wind E/SE 3-5 mph.

SUNDAY AFTERNOON:

Mostly cloudy and hot with a 40% chance for a few scattered showers and thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Highs around 92 feeling like 100-105. Wind SE 6-12 mph.

MONDAY:

Partly cloudy and hot with a 20% chance for isolated showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 78. Highs around 94 feeling like 105.

TUESDAY:

Partly cloudy and hot with a 20% chance for isolated showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 77. Highs around 94 feeling like 105.

WEDNESDAY:

Partly cloudy and hot with a 20% chance for isolated showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 77. Highs around 94 feeling like 105.

THURSDAY:

Mostly cloudy and hot with a 40% chance for a few scattered showers and thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Lows around 77. Highs around 92 feeling like 100-105.

FRIDAY:

Mostly cloudy and hot with a 40% chance for a few scattered showers and thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Lows around 77. Highs around 92 feeling like 100-105.

© 2018 WWL