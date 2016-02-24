NEW ORLEANS — Alexandra Cranford - WWL-TV Meteorologist

It is quite a steamy weekend in the New Orleans area. Saturday's high temp of 96 at the New Orleans airport tied the record for the day.

The hotter set-up continues into Sunday. We are positioned between two low pressure areas - one is over south Texas, and the other is Florence to our east. This has squeezed high pressure into our part of the Gulf Coast and has allowed some drier air to reach us. That means temperatures will approach record highs again on Sunday.

Saints tailgating weather on Sunday will be quite warm in the upper 80s, feeling like near 100 by kickoff at noon. Weather after the game will be hot and humid with a 20% chance for isolated rain. The evening will be warm and humid with any rain ending.

More of the same continues into the work week.

DETAILED FORECAST

SATURDAY NIGHT:

Mostly clear and mild with a 20% chance for a shower. Lows around 78. Wind N 3-5 mph.

SUNDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 20% chance for an isolated shower or storm. Highs around 95. Wind NW 5-10 mph.

MONDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 30% chance for spotty showers or storms. Lows around 78. Highs around 94.

TUESDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 20% chance for an isolated shower or storm. Lows around 78. Highs around 93.

WEDNESDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 20% chance for an isolated shower or storm. Lows around 77. Highs around 91.

THURSDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 20% chance for an isolated shower or storm. Lows around 76. Highs around 91.

FRIDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 30% chance for spotty showers and storms. Lows around 76. Highs around 90.

SATURDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 30% chance for spotty showers and storms. Lows around 76. Highs around 90.

